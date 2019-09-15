Watch Luke Harper Attack Roman Reigns in Return to WWE at Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Luke Harper made his first on-screen appearance in WWE since WrestleMania 35 in April when he showed up at Clash of Champions to help Erick Rowan defeat Roman Reigns.

Reigns was running toward Rowan for a Spear outside of the ring when Harper suddenly appeared and delivered a big boot.

Beyond just his lengthy layoff, nobody expected to see Harper show up because he announced shortly after WrestleMania he had officially requested his release from WWE.

Not only did WWE refuse to him go, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) also reported the promotion tacked six extra months onto his contract that ensured he wouldn't be available to leave until April 2020.

Although it appeared WWE was content to let Harper sit at home, that's obviously no longer the case. Now that Harper and Rowan are back together, The Bludgeon Brothers are a massive threat on SmackDown Live.