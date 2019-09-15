The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Clash of Champions 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 was a night where every championship was on the line. Many winners and losers came out of the show, some with new gold.

There were those that came out of this with more than just a single result though. It was a moment that set their careers on the right or wrong path. Sometimes wins and losses are completely meaningless, but sometimes they set the future of stars.

AJ Styles as well as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross may have walked out with the gold, but it felt more like their opponents lost where Cedric Alexander as well as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were thrown all the way to the back of the line as title contenders.

SmackDown women's champion Bayley also escaped with her championship, but she was not able to continue to build her credibility with a sudden rushed match.

The Revival won in a big way not only capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but also doing so in dominant fashion over The New Day.

Finally, the biggest winners of the night were two people who did not walk out with gold for now. Sasha Banks proved she could hang with Becky Lynch, setting up an exciting rematch. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt ended the show taking out Seth Rollins after a huge victory.

These stars managed to take big wins and losses that will define their future and help make sure everyone remembers Clash of Champions.