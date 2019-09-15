The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Clash of Champions 2019

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Clash of Champions 2019September 16, 2019
WWE Clash of Champions 2019 was a night where every championship was on the line. Many winners and losers came out of the show, some with new gold.
There were those that came out of this with more than just a single result though. It was a moment that set their careers on the right or wrong path. Sometimes wins and losses are completely meaningless, but sometimes they set the future of stars.
AJ Styles as well as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross may have walked out with the gold, but it felt more like their opponents lost where Cedric Alexander as well as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were thrown all the way to the back of the line as title contenders.
SmackDown women's champion Bayley also escaped with her championship, but she was not able to continue to build her credibility with a sudden rushed match.
The Revival won in a big way not only capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but also doing so in dominant fashion over The New Day.
Finally, the biggest winners of the night were two people who did not walk out with gold for now. Sasha Banks proved she could hang with Becky Lynch, setting up an exciting rematch. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt ended the show taking out Seth Rollins after a huge victory.
These stars managed to take big wins and losses that will define their future and help make sure everyone remembers Clash of Champions.
Loser: Cedric Alexander
Cedric Alexander had the most momentum of his entire career going into Clash of Champions, but WWE didn't let him carry any of that through. He and AJ Styles were thrown on the Kickoff, and The Phenomenal One put his challenger away in less than five minutes.
It was a well wrestled sprint, but the short match time showed how little respect WWE truly felt Alexander deserved. It was a massive letdown, proving he was always a filler challenger rather than a legitimate potential title holder.
The Lumbar Legacy never got a chance to truly show his worth. It was the second shortest match on an overlong card, but it could have been the showstealer. This could have easily been as good a series as Styles vs. Ricochet.
Styles was always going to win even if Alexander's victory would have had far more impact. It was up to WWE decide how the challenger looked coming out of his biggest spotlight to date. The decision was made to give Alexander absolutely nothing.
Loser: Bayley
Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair looked to be a sleeper hit on this card going in. It was a match between two of the best female wrestlers in the business, who had never quite gotten a chance to show how good they can be together.
This was another moment where they failed to get that opportunity. In less than four minutes, this ended with a sudden exposed turnbuckle spot. It was frustrating and a waste of both women.
While The Queen will always get more opportunities, The Hugger needs moments like this to sell her championship reign. It is embarrassing to have potentially the biggest match of her reign wasted so senselessly.
This should have been the moment for the SmackDown Women's Championship to rise up the ranks to the same level as the Raw Women's Championship. Instead, it was once again treated as the secondary title it has been since Becky Lynch lost it.
Winner: The Revival
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been treated as the best tag team performers in WWE just as often as they have disappeared from TV. When they are on, they seem truly unstoppable, and this match was all about establishing The Revival again.
The New Day did not just lose. They were demolished by a team that just looked more cohesive. The Revival proved to be on another level, certainly helped by the damage they had done to Big E and Xavier Woods in the weeks leading up to the match.
As WWE prepares to re-establish the brands with a draft, Dawson and Wilder could be positioned as the top tag team on SmackDown. The two deserve as much of a spotlight as tag team champions as possible.
This should not be the last time Revival and New Day fight. It felt like it was only the beginning. It will be interesting to see if the heels can sustain that success.
Dawson and Wilder have now become the first-ever team to become a triple crown tag team, winning the SmackDown, Raw and NXT tag champion. It feels like they may finally be truly established as the best team in the business.
Losers: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
The women's tag team division has been in constant flux, but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were set up as the most legitimate challengers to date for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Despite their best efforts though, they never truly felt like they could dethrone the champions.
That was obvious throughout this contest. A 24/7 Championship segment happened during this match. The whole set up was just to give Cross a bigger pop when she took the win. It was all about the champions.
It is unlikely Fire and Desire will get another spotlight like this any time soon. The duo had to at least put on a match that would have people talking. However, sloppy moments particularly from God's Greatest Creation sold this as far less than it needed to be.
Cross put on the best performance of her main-roster career, and it felt like it was entirely at the expense of two heels that will now be forgotten.
Hopefully, new tag teams step up and deliver to remind everyone that this division matters again. That was not clear at Clash of Champions.
Winner: Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks technically picked up the win thanks to a disqualification, but it was her performance that truly gave her the lasting victory. The Boss gave her all in a great match that was only the beginning of this physical and personal rivalry.
Becky Lynch fought at her best against her most competitive opponent to date, and it truly made this the biggest women's match in months. The Raw Women's Championship felt bigger than it ever had.
What mattered most was Banks, after months away, looked as good as she ever has. She put on a performance on the level of her absolute best, looking healthy and focused while telling a great story.
It is clear that The Boss is back and ready to be a top star again. Somehow this company had wasted Banks for years on end. Clearly her injury history caused some scares, but the time away to heal up has likely helped alleviate those concerns.
Lynch vs. Banks is the biggest rivalry coming out of Clash of Champions. It may not main event by the time Hell in a Cell comes around, but it is obvious that these two women are bringing an air of excitement back to this women's division.
Winner: The Fiend Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt established in the weeks leading up to Clash of Champions that he wanted a shot at the Universal Championship. He delivered on his threat to take out the champion after the physical main event.
It was an impressive and frightening picture watching the lights flash as The Fiend laid out Seth Rollins. He made clear he was the biggest threat to the champion possible even over Braun Strowman, who had just put The Beastslayer through a war.
From the moment Wyatt walked out at SummerSlam, it was obvious he had been reborn. He was an absolute star even above his previous standing. It may feel quick to hotshot him the world championship, but he is the best thing going in wrestling.
On a night lacking in excitement, The Fiend delivered in just a few brief moments. The month building to Hell in a Cell should be a true spectacle. It's exciting to imagine what mind games Wyatt will put Rollins through all the way to their title bout.
While Rollins continues to deliver in big moments, he is not all that exciting as the top guy on Monday Night Raw. Putting the championship on The Fiend will get all wrestling fans talking and maybe even those not all that into the scene.