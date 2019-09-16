NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Durant, Changes to Tampering Rules and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The start of NBA free agency has basically become an Internet-wide joke about tampering. Given how quickly news emerges of where players are headed, it's completely implausible that terms of contracts are decided within seconds of contact being allowed.

Moving forward, the league apparently won't be turning such a blind eye or choosing to ignore obvious violations of its rules.

Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium reported the changes, which include a maximum fine of $10 million.

But what exactly is tampering? From overt recruiting of a player under contract to seemingly harmless public comments, there are plenty of examples. However, the role tampering plays in today's NBA is most apparent during free agency.

During the most recent round, Kevin Durant chose to leave the Golden State Warriors and join the Brooklyn Nets. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo, the two-time NBA Finals MVP said he made the decision on the morning of June 30, which is when players were officially permitted to contact interested teams.

Not everyone will believe Durant, of course.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, "general manager Sean Marks said Durant committed to the Nets before he knew he’d be offered a contract."

That does not prove anything, though.

Durant could have decided weeks or months in advance that he wanted to join Brooklyn. At that point―regardless of whether it was communicated―the Nets should be expected to make every move necessary to acquire a player of his caliber.

Granted, we're not burying our head in the sand. Tampering happens all over the league, and it's possible Durant or his representatives back-channeled their way to telling the Nets. Proving how something of that nature happened is the challenge for the NBA.

In fairness to Durant, that's simply one case. This offseason, the NBA completely lost control.

For some basketball fans, tampering is merely part of the sport―a non-issue. That's an understandable and reasonable perspective. Still, rules are rules, and the NBA has previously showed little desire to address the prohibited contact.

The updated rules will be tested in the summer of 2020 when Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, hits free agency.

Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst said the franchise plans to offer him a supermax extension next June. No reasonable person would expect anything different after Giannis averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals last year.

Rumors are guaranteed to emerge about Antetokounmpo and dozens of other coveted free agents. But with the NBA's new rules in place, the decisions might not be revealed so quickly.

Elsewhere in the basketball world, the FIBA World Cup just ended with Argentina as the runner-up to gold medalist Spain. Former NBA player Luis Scola held a major role in Argentina's run, including a 28-point, 13-rebound performance in the semifinals against Rudy Gobert and France.

Scola is connected to Real Madrid, per Encestando. Given how he performed, a return to the NBA might seem possible. However, he hasn't played in the league since 2017 and, at 39 years old, may not be interested in a reserve role anyway.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.