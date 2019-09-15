18-Year-Old Man Dies in Rose Bowl Parking Lot Shooting After Oklahoma vs. UCLA

Doug Benc/Associated Press

A shooting outside the Rose Bowl following Saturday's game between Oklahoma and UCLA left an 18-year-old man dead and another person injured.

Per Kiera Feldman of the Los Angeles Times, police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. PT, about three hours after the football game.

Kamryn Stone died as a result of injuries he suffered after being transported to a hospital. The second victim, an unnamed 51-year-old man, is listed in stable condition and is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Police also said a preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated it wasn't a random act, but the motive is currently unknown.

The Sooners-Bruins game started at 5 p.m. PT.