18-Year-Old Man Dies in Rose Bowl Parking Lot Shooting After Oklahoma vs. UCLA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

A general view of the Rose Bowl before Auburn University takes on Florida State in the 2014 BCS Championship NCAA College Football game on Monday, Jan. 6, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Associated Press

A shooting outside the Rose Bowl following Saturday's game between Oklahoma and UCLA left an 18-year-old man dead and another person injured.

Per Kiera Feldman of the Los Angeles Times, police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. PT, about three hours after the football game.

Kamryn Stone died as a result of injuries he suffered after being transported to a hospital. The second victim, an unnamed 51-year-old man, is listed in stable condition and is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Police also said a preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated it wasn't a random act, but the motive is currently unknown.

The Sooners-Bruins game started at 5 p.m. PT.

