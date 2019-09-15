WWE Draft Revealed for Raw and SmackDown in October After Fox Debut

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: A WWE Logo at the WWE Live Tryout at the Motorworld on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
After previously being speculated about, WWE has officially announced there will be a draft to shake up the roster in October. 

Per WWE.com, the draft will take place over two nights starting with the Oct. 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will conclude Oct. 14 on Raw. 

