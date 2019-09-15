WWE Draft Revealed for Raw and SmackDown in October After Fox Debut

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

After previously being speculated about, WWE has officially announced there will be a draft to shake up the roster in October.

Per WWE.com, the draft will take place over two nights starting with the Oct. 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will conclude Oct. 14 on Raw.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.