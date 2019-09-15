Premier League Table: 2019 EPL Week 5 Standings and Sunday Results

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Watford came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Sunday in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first half to put the Gunners in charge, but Tom Cleverley capitalised on some abysmal defending to pull one back for Watford just after the restart.

Roberto Pereyra completed the fightback late on with an equaliser from the penalty spot to ensure manager Quique Sanchez Flores picked up a point in his first game since being reappointed Watford boss.

Elsewhere, Everton suffered a second defeat of the season at Bournemouth. Striker Callum Wilson scored twice to secure a first home win of 2019-20 for the Cherries.

Sunday's Results

Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Premier League Standings (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 5, +11, 15

2. Manchester City: 5, +10, 10

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +5, 8

4. Manchester United: 5, +4, 8

5. Leicester City: 5, +2, 8

6. Chelsea: 5, 0, 8

7. Arsenal: 5, 0, 8

8. Bournemouth: 5, -1, 7

9. West Ham United: 4, -1, 7

10. Southampton: 5, -1, 7

11. Everton: 5, -2, 7

12. Crystal Palace: 5, -3, 7

13. Norwich City: 5, -3, 6

14. Burnley: 5, -1, 5

15. Sheffield United: 5, -1, 5

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -3, 5

17. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 4

18. Aston Villa: 4, -2, 3

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, -4, 3

20. Watford: 5, -6, 2

Sunday Recap

Watford secured just their second point of the season after producing a spirited fightback to deny Arsenal victory.

Aubameyang had fired the Gunners into the lead after a strong run forward from Sead Kolasinac. The left-back laid the ball off to the striker to turn and hammer a low shot past Ben Foster.

The Gabon international struck again before half-time with his fifth top-flight goal of the season. A fine move ended with Ainsley Maitland-Niles crossing for Aubameyang to tap home:

Watford hit back in the second half but were also helped out by some defensive errors.

The Gunners were caught out trying to play out from the back when Gerard Deulofeu cut out Sokratis Papastathopoulos's pass, allowing Tom Cleverley to pounce on the loose ball and rifle past Bernd Leno.

David Luiz was then culpable for Watford's equaliser on 81 minutes. The Brazilian conceded a penalty for a foul on Pereyra just inside the penalty area, and the Argentine converted the spot-kick to secure a deserved point.

Watford had chances to win it during the closing stages but could not quite conjure up a third goal and remain bottom of the table.

Bournemouth enjoyed a deserved win against a sloppy Everton at the Vitality Stadium that propels Eddie Howe's side into eighth place in the table.

Wilson nodded home a scrappy opener on 23 minutes to end a long wait for a goal in front of his own supporters:

Everton hit back just before the break courtesy of a towering Dominic Calvert-Lewin header from a Richarlison cross in from the right:

Yet Bournemouth scored twice in five minutes in the second half to seal the three points for the home side.

Substitute Ryan Fraser restored the hosts' lead with a low free-kick that appeared to take a nick off Everton's Fabian Delph on its way past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on 67 minutes.

Wilson then profited from some poor defending by Everton to grab his second of the afternoon. The striker raced on to a hopeful ball forward by Diego Rico and chipped the ball past Pickford.