AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Following the first batch of major upsets this season, the Associated Press Top 25 poll has been shaken up outside of the usual teams at the top.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Auburn maintained their positions as the top eight teams thanks to blowout wins. Florida stayed at No. 9 despite being given a scare from Kentucky before scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to steal a 29-21 win.

Here's the AP Top 25 for Week 4:

1. Clemson (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. LSU (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

8. Auburn (3-0)

9. Florida (3-0)

10. Utah (3-0)

11. Michigan (2-0)

12. Texas (2-1)

T13. Penn State (3-0)

T13. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. UCF (3-0)

16. Oregon (2-1)

17. Texas A&M (2-1)

18. Iowa (3-0)

19. Washington State (3-0)

20. Boise State (3-0)

21. Virginia (3-0)

22. Washington (2-1)

23. California (3-0)

24. Arizona State (3-0)

25. TCU (2-0)

Despite cruising to a 41-6 win over Syracuse, top-ranked Clemson still doesn't look quite right. Specifically, Trevor Lawrence continues to make mistakes that lead to turnovers. He finished the game 22-of-39 with 395 yards, four total touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Tigers star quarterback now has five interceptions in 97 attempts this season. He had four in 397 attempts last season.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jim Nagy offered his assessment of Lawrence's game:

It would be almost impossible for any college player, especially a 19-year-old sophomore, to live up to the hype Lawrence had coming into 2019. He was the toast of the town as a true freshman after throwing for 674 yards and six touchdowns in playoff wins over Notre Dame and Alabama.

Clemson also has so much talent depth all over the field that Lawrence doesn't have to be perfect each week for the defending national champs to keep winning.

The Tigers seem likely to cruise into the ACC Championship Game undefeated after making it out of this two-game stretch against Texas A&M and Syracuse. The rest of their schedule doesn't include an opponent currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

The biggest upset from Week 3 saw Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils stun the Michigan State Spartans, who dropped from No. 18 to outside the top 25, in a 10-7 defensive battle.

Michigan State had an opportunity to force overtime with a field goal, but its first attempt was negated by a penalty for having 12 men on the field. Matt Coghlin's second attempt was no good, sealing the Sun Devils' victory.

Even though the Big Ten cost itself one game with a blunder, the conference was redeemed with a couple of wins that were gifted to them by opposing teams.

Penn State got an ugly 17-10 win against Pittsburgh when Pat Narduzzi opted to try a field goal on 4th-and-1 from the Nittany Lions' 1-yard line with five minutes remaining. Alex Kessman missed the attempt, and Penn State ran more than three minutes off the clock before Pitt got the ball back.

The Panthers did drive down to Penn State's 26, but Kenny Pickett's pass to Taysir Mack as time expired was incomplete.

Iowa remained undefeated by escaping Jack Trice Stadium with an 18-17 victory over Iowa State.

The Cyclones looked like they were going to get the ball back with Deshaunte Jones ready to receive a punt with more than one minute remaining, but Datrone Young had the ball hit off his back after he ran into Jones, and Iowa recovered it to seal the win.

Maryland and USC were also bit by the upset bug Saturday in the first road games for both teams in 2019. The Terrapins offense, which scored 142 points in the first two weeks, could only muster 17 against Temple.

BYU stunned USC 30-27 in overtime when Dayan Ghanwoloku picked off Kedon Slovis' third-down pass.

Next week is guaranteed to feature at least one major shake-up in the top 10. Georgia hosts Notre Dame in the marquee matchup of Week 4. The last meeting between these two powerhouse programs came in 2017 when the Bulldogs got a 20-19 victory at Notre Dame Stadium.

Coming off a close call against Army, Michigan will begin Big Ten play on the road at Wisconsin. Texas A&M will try to end its two-game losing streak against Auburn at Kyle Field in the SEC opener for both teams.