Jaguars' Nick Foles Reportedly to Return Week 11 After Surgery for Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone in the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the injury reportedly won't end his season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "the belief is that the former big free-agent pickup will be back under center as soon as the rules allow. He is out for at least eight weeks on injured reserve and eligible to return for the Week 11 game against the Colts, and sources say that is the target date for him to be back."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.