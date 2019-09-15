WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will not only have every main roster title being defended, but it will also be the first time the defending Raw tag team champions will also battle each other for the Universal Championship on the same show.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know for Sunday's event.

Venue: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina



Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Clash of Champions Card

Here is a look at the complete lineup, according to WWE.com:

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Clash of Champions Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Clash of Champions on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

WWE app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the WWE app WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Clash of Champions Thoughts

This is the one event other than WrestleMania when we can expect every single champion to be booked to defend their title, but an unfortunate casualty of how big the card became was the King of the Ring final.

Chad Gable was going to face Baron Corbin but the match ended up being moved to the following night on Raw, meaning whoever wins won't get the kind of exposure they would have on a PPV.

This show is going to be a big test for Bayley. Her heel turn has been somewhat disappointing but she has a chance to show her new attitude in her match against Charlotte Flair.

If she can get the crowd to boo her over The Queen, she will have succeeded in turning from The Hugger into someone completely different.

This will also be Banks' first PPV match since losing the women's tag titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 so it will be interesting to see how she performs.

The most interesting storyline heading into this event has been Kingston vs. Orton. These two have told an incredible story mixing their real history into their feud. This match is going to be a highlight for sure.

With NXT about to debut on USA Network this Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few surprise appearances from some of the yellow brand's biggest stars like Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits.

Make sure to follow Bleacher Report's live coverage of Clash of Champions during the PPV. Follow me on Twitter @BR_Doctor.