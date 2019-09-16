Biggest NFL Draft Risers and Fallers After Week 3 of College Football

0 of 8

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Three weeks of college football have started to show which players are ready for prime-time battles and those who aren't. Jalen Hurts has already established himself as a blossoming NFL talent through only three games at Oklahoma, while Shea Patterson continues to stumble with the Michigan Wolverines.

Conference games are underway, and the meat of schedules will prove which individuals have the most mettle and which have merely feasted on weaker foes.

The NFL is always keeping a close eye on Saturdays to unearth the next great playmaker. We've been watching as well and have found eight individuals who have either helped or hurt their 2020 draft stock so far.

Every situation is unique and fluid. While some have burst out quickly and will continue their increased effectiveness, others will tail off. We may see some of the fallers rebound as well.

We've identified risers and fallers from around the country based on all three weeks of action.