Winners and Losers from Week 11 of College Football

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We can't give Joe Burrow the Heisman Trophy just yet. LSU isn't necessarily the national championship favorite.

But on Saturday afternoon, the senior quarterback and his Tigers moved one enormous step closer to both accomplishments. Burrow totaled 457 offensive yards and three touchdowns while LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to rival Alabama in a dramatic 46-41 win.

In Week 11's other marquee game, Minnesota solidified its place as a national threat with a resounding 31-26 victory over Penn State. Baylor also stayed undefeated, but the Bears needed a long kick and a little help to navigate past TCU on the road.

Those victories highlight the winners and losers of Week 11.