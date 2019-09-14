Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins Help No. 6 Ohio State Steamroll Indiana 51-10

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins led the way Saturday in the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes' 51-10 decimation of the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

OSU improved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 mark in Big Ten play with the win, while Indiana fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Fields' Heisman Trophy campaign continued in earnest Saturday with 199 yards and three touchdowns through the air on 14-of-24 passing, along with 11 yards and one touchdown on the ground.. Dobbins also put up big numbers with 193 rushing yards and one touchdown, as well as two receptions for 14 yards and a receiving score.

As a team, Ohio State rushed for 305 yards in the win.

With Fields enjoying another productive game Saturday, Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 declared OSU as the clear team to beat in the Big Ten:

The Buckeyes out-gained the Hoosiers 519-258 overall and the OSU defense turned in another big performance by holding Indiana to 3-of-17 on third downs.

Ohio State started a bit slowly Saturday with a missed field goal and punt on two of its first three drives, but it got on the board midway through the first quarter when Fields completed a nine-play, 68-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run:

Indiana answered with a 29-yard field goal by kicker Logan Justus to make it 7-3, but OSU started to take control shortly thereafter.

Early in the second quarter, Fields went deep to wide receiver Chris Olave for a 37-yard touchdown after Olave beat his man over the top:

On the ensuing drive for Indiana, Olave made another big play, as he blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety to extend the lead to 16-3:

The Buckeyes continued to pour it on with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Fields to wide receiver K.J. Hill on the next drive:

While Fields accounted for each of Ohio State's first three touchdowns, Dobbins wanted to get in on the act and did so with a 26-yard touchdown scamper that saw him break multiple tackles en route to pay dirt:

Indiana was in danger of entering halftime down 30-3, so it looked deep into its playbook for its first touchdown of the day, as wide receiver Donavan Hale threw a 49-yard score to tight end Peyton Hendershot:

Despite the late Indiana touchdown, Andy McDonnell of WANE-TV noted that Ohio State has destroyed the competition during the first half this season:

The Hendershot touchdown made it 30-10 with just over one minute remaining in the half and gave Hoosiers fans some hope entering the third quarter.

That hope was quickly squashed by the Buckeyes, as they marched down the field in just two minutes and 45 seconds on their first possession of the second half, completing a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Dobbins:

Speaking to how dominant Ohio State's offensive line was against Indiana's defensive front Saturday, the Buckeyes scored on another long touchdown run during their next possession, but it wasn't courtesy of Dobbins.

Backup running back Master Teague III scored from 40 yards out and went on to finish the game with 106 yards on 10 carries:

While the game was essentially over at that point with Ohio State up 44-10, Indiana was driving toward a score late in the third quarter that would have helped from a cosmetic perspective.

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey made a poor decision, though, as he telegraphed a pass to Hendershot, which allowed OSU cornerback Damon Arnette to jump the route and return the interception 97 yards for a score:

That play was a microcosm of what was a tough day for Ramsey, who threw for 166 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Since the Buckeyes led 51-10 entering the fourth quarter, both Fields and Dobbins were given the rest of the day off, and head coach Ryan Day primarily turned to his backups to close out the game.

What's Next?

Ohio State will be heavily favored to improve to 4-0 next week when it hosts Miami (OH) out of the MAC at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Meanwhile, Indiana will attempt to get back on track when it hosts the UConn Huskies next Saturday.