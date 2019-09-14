Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Suspended 3 Games for Positive Cocaine Test

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NHL announced Saturday that Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be suspended for the first three games of the 2019-20 season for "inappropriate conduct."

Kuznetsov, who received a four-year ban from international hockey after testing positive for cocaine May 26 at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, will not appeal the NHL suspension.

