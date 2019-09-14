Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Suspended 3 Games for Positive Cocaine Test

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NHL announced Saturday that Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be suspended for the first three games of the 2019-20 season for "inappropriate conduct."

Kuznetsov, who received a four-year ban from international hockey after testing positive for cocaine May 26 at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, will not appeal the NHL suspension.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Washington Capitals: 2019 predictions for T.J. Oshie

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Washington Capitals: 2019 predictions for T.J. Oshie

    Stars and Sticks
    via Stars and Sticks

    Ovi O’s Cereal – on eBay

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Ovi O’s Cereal – on eBay

    Ben Sumner
    via Capitals Outsider

    The Capitals’ Sign Policy

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    The Capitals’ Sign Policy

    Caps Outsider
    via Capitals Outsider

    Mitch Marner Agrees to 6-Yr, $65M Extension

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Mitch Marner Agrees to 6-Yr, $65M Extension

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report