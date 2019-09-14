Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Held to Scoreless Draw by Fiorentina

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Fiorentina held Juventus to a 0-0 draw in Serie A on Saturday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The hosts dominated the first half but failed to find a way past Wojciech Szczesny.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the second half, either, with the Florentine side earning their first point of the season.

Ronaldo had an early sight of goal with a free-kick, but he failed to trouble the hosts with his effort, as GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal observed:

Apart from a save Bartlomiej Dragowski made from Blaise Matuidi, Juve had little else to shout about in the first half as the hosts put in a fine showing.

Szczesny was relieved to see a clearance that struck Federico Chiesa rebound over the bar.

The goalkeeper was called into action several times to keep out Franck Ribery—making his first start for the club—Chiesa and Dalbert. La Viola also had a chance when Ribery latched on to a misplaced pass from Matthijs de Ligt, but he failed to hit the target.

Football journalist John Solano enjoyed Ribery's performance:

Italian football writer Adam Digby gave his thoughts on Juventus—who saw Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic leave the field injured at either end of the half—at the break:

Matters got worse for Juve when Danilo had to be taken off shortly after half-time.

As Serie A expert James Horncastle observed, the visitors had still failed to trouble their hosts:

Ronaldo did manage an effort on target soon after, but it was directed straight at Dragowski.

He also attempted an ambitious bicycle kick late on, but chances were few and far between for the Old Lady.

What's Next

Juventus face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. In Serie A, they'll take on Hellas Verona next Saturday, while Fiorentina travel to Atalanta the following day.