Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah Lead Liverpool to Comeback Win vs. Newcastle

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane.

Jetro Willems gave the visitors the early lead with a seventh-minute stunner.

The Reds equalised just over 20 minutes later with a similarly impressive strike from Mane, and the winger put Liverpool ahead in the 40th minute. Mohamed Salah added a third in the 72nd minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side have maintained a 100 per cent winning record to start the season.

Newcastle caught Liverpool napping early on and punished the Reds for a slow start.

Willems found himself in space on the left and cut inside, using some neat trickery to escape Trent Alexander-Arnold's attention before rifling past Adrian:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dragged a shot wide and Divock Origi sent a header off target as the Reds sought a way back into the game, but they struggled to get going as the visitors remained resolute and organised at the back.

Newcastle were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty, though, when Jamaal Lascelles pulled down Joel Matip in the box following a corner.

Liverpool.com's Joel Rabinowitz could scarcely believe it was not given:

The hosts were galvanised by the decision, though, and moments later pulled level when Andy Robertson teed up Mane after good work on the left, and the Senegal international curled a fine effort past Martin Dubravka:

Liverpool went ahead five minutes before the break. Dubravka failed to cut out Roberto Firmino's through ball after he won possession in Newcastle's half, and Mane capitalised on the error to tap into an empty net.

Emil Krafth wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to equalise in the second half when he was picked out in space inside the area, but he blasted his shot well over the bar.

After Dubravka had denied both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson from tight angles, Newcastle eventually succumbed again when Salah raced onto a sublime backheeled flick from Firmino:

Firmino later squared the ball to Mane for what would have been his hat-trick, but the goal was ruled out because the Brazilian was offside.

What's Next

Liverpool travel to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday before taking on Chelsea on September 22, a day after Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.