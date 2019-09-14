Full Projections for Each Champ on WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

As the one night of the year where every active championship in WWE must be defended, WWE Clash of Champions 2019 this Sunday should be nothing short of newsworthy. The annual event never ceases to deliver and this upcoming installment should be no exception.

WWE has done a decent job of building anticipation for each outing on the card in recent weeks on Raw and SmackDown Live and establishing worthy contenders to each champion. Not every title feels incredibly meaningful at the moment, but a hotly-contested championship clash at the pay-per-view can go a long way in boosting that belt's prestige.

Some matches are more anticipated than others, but almost all of them will be difficult to predict. With the fall season upon us, WWE may be looking to switch things up by giving fans a few shocking title changes and significantly altering the landscape on each roster.

Either way, it will be easier said than done for the current champions of WWE to walk out of the Spectrum Center with gold still in their grasp. Regardless of how long they've held their titles up to this point, every champ must know that a successful title retention on this grand of a stage is far from a guarantee.

Let's look at the Superstars with the strongest chances of claiming championships and etching their name into the history books on Sunday.