Top-Performing Freshmen After Week 3 of College Football

Loren Orr/Getty Images

It's difficult to whittle down a list of the top-performing freshmen so far this college football season.

The sport has changed over the past few decades, allowing youngsters to get on the field earlier than ever. That's paying off for a lot of teams across the nation this season.

Some of the most-discussed players in the nation this year are freshmen. That doesn't even include breakout stars like Oklahoma receivers Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges, Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell, Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins, Purdue receiver David Bell or Florida's Kaair Elam.

Georgia has tons of young talent like top-ranked defender Nolan Smith and receiver Dominick Blaylock, while Notre Dame has a bunch of defenders such as safety Kyle Hamilton who are going to be household names for years to come.

Incredibly, you'll find none of those guys featured here.

The following freshmen have consistently performed well, are showcase players on their teams and have the ability to make huge plays in clutch situations. All of these guys have the "it" factor.

From a handful of playmaking quarterbacks to electrifying runners and top defenders, this year's freshman class is making an early impact. Let's take a look at the ones who've made the most noise thus far.