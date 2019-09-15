Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross Retain Women's Tag Titles at WWE Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at Clash of Champions on Sunday to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Rose and Deville appeared to have the match won after hitting Bliss with a leg sweep and running knee combination. Cross made the save at the last second, and Bliss tagged Cross into the ring.

Cross quickly cleaned house, disposing of Deville from the ring apron and giving Rose a top-rope neckbreaker for the victory.

Fire & Desire established itself as the No. 1 contender for the WWE women's tag titles a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown when the team beat Bliss and Cross in a non-title match.

That match kick-started their feud and led to a singles bout between Cross and Rose the following week. Rose took multiple shots at Cross' looks and played the role of a clear heel, and Cross went on to beat Rose in the one-on-one encounter.

Bliss and Cross began teaming a few months ago, and it initially looked as though The Goddess was merely using Cross. Instead of turning on the former Sanity member, however, Bliss stuck with her partner and attempted to ascend to the top of the women's tag team division.

In what was something of a surprise, Bliss and Cross beat The IIconics, The Kabuki Warriors and Fire & Desire in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match on the Aug. 5 episode of Raw to become the new WWE women's tag team champions.

Bliss and Cross became only the third different team to hold the titles after Sasha Banks and Bayley, and The IIconics.

While Bliss has long been a heel and Cross began acting more like a heel based on her influence, the feud with Rose and Deville has prompted a change in attitude.

Although it isn't clear yet if Bliss and Cross are definitively faces, Rose's character dictated that they lean face for the rivalry with Fire & Desire.

The fact that Bliss and Cross retained Sunday means their program with Rose and Deville may already be over, and if that is the case, there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding whether Bliss and Cross settle back into their more familiar roles soon.

