Raiders RB Josh Jacobs: Alabama's Nick Saban Likes to Tell 'Deez Nuts' Jokes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the warm up before the game against the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Nick Saban's sense of humor may seem nonexistent at times, but the Alabama head coach apparently isn't above delivering some lowbrow jokes on occasion.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs recounted one time in which Saban dropped a "deez nuts" line at practice:

Jacobs added Saban is "actually funnier than people think he is."

Quite frankly, it's disappointing that Saban has been holding out on us this whole time.

The Crimson Tide have picked up a lot of one-sided wins over SEC rivals in his tenure, giving him plenty of opportunities to really drop the hammer on his fellow coaches in post-game press conferences.

But that's what makes Jacobs' story even better. Repetition can kill any good joke, so perhaps Saban is a comedic genius who knows exactly when to pick his spots.

