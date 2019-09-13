Josh Norman on Dak Prescott's Big Week 1 for Cowboys: 'Anybody Can Do That'

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors with a dominant season-opening performance against the New York Giants, but Washington cornerback Josh Norman was not impressed with his NFC East rival.

Norman believes the Cowboys' offensive line, not Prescott, should receive credit for the success, per the Associated Press (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith):

"You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that. At the end of the day, he's been playing well. As you can see, he's evolved. He's growing in the system. He's just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time."

Prescott completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 405 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 35-17 home victory over New York at AT&T Stadium. Those numbers earned him a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

That performance helped the fourth-year quarterback join exclusive company:

But apparently, it will take more than that to earn the respect of Norman, who was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015.

Prescott will not have to wait long, though, to try to make Norman eat his words. Washington will host Dallas at FedExField on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.