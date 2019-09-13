Report: Redskins' Derrius Guice Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins reportedly are set to place running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, which will keep him off the active 53-man roster for at least eight weeks, after he underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee Thursday. 

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington provided the update Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

