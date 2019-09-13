Report: Redskins' Derrius Guice Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins reportedly are set to place running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, which will keep him off the active 53-man roster for at least eight weeks, after he underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee Thursday.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington provided the update Friday.

