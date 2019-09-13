Video: Tim Tebow Criticizes CA 'Fair Pay to Play' Bill for NCAA Athletes

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be a fan of NCAA student-athletes potentially being given the ability to make money off their likenesses, but Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow is not.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the California State Senate passed the "Fair Pay to Play" bill, SB206, that would make it easier for student-athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses. The bill was approved by a 39-0 vote and will be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom after also passing the assembly by a 73-0 vote on Monday.

On Friday, Tebow went on ESPN's First Take and made his stance on the matter very clear:

"When I was at the University of Florida, I think my jersey was one of the top-selling jerseys around the world. It was like Kobe, LeBron and then I was right behind them, and I didn't make a dollar from it. But nor did I want to. Because I knew that going into college what it was all about. I knew going to Florida, my dream school, where I wanted to go, the passion for it. And if I could support my team, support my college, support my university, that's what it's all about."

Tebow, of course, enjoyed four sensational years in Gainesville. His career was highlighted by two BCS national championships, two first-team All-American selections, two SEC Player of the Year awards and the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

Tebow's accolades could have made him a nice chunk of change had he been allowed to profit off his likeness in college. However, he firmly believes that college athletics should be about the team and the university, not the individual.