Former Top-5 Prospect, Alabama DE Antonio Alfano to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Antonio Alfano has requested to enter the transfer portal.

His parents, Frankie and Hilda Alfano, provided the update Friday in a Twitter thread that explained the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2019 college football recruiting class has been away from his classes and the Tide program because his grandmother is on life support.

"Although he's in the transfer portal, he still can decide to remain at the University of Alabama. My opinion is that Antonio should stay at the University of Alabama," the statement read. "However he's an adult and it's his decision. Antonio knows that his family has and will always be there for him."

Last Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Alfano was "going through some discipline things," which explained his absence from the team's 62-10 blowout victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

"If he does what he's supposed to do—I'm not going to tell you what," Saban told reporters. "But whether it's academic, which that has something to do with it, and being responsible and accountable to do what he's supposed to do like every other player on our team. So, we want to get him right, we want to help him, we want to help him do the right things. But he's got to make those choices and decisions, too."

Alfano looked ready to make an instant impact at the collegiate level after registering two sacks during Bama's spring game.

The New Jersey native committed to Alabama in May 2018. His parents' statement didn't provide any further details about potential visits after entering the portal.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are back in action Saturday for their first SEC game of the season when they visit Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.