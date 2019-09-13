Neymar Is Ready to Make PSG Return Against Strasbourg, Says Thomas Tuchel

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 13, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar attends a training session on September 13, 2019 at the club's Camp des Loges training grounds in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, a day before a French L1 football match against Strasbourg. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Neymar is ready to make his return from injury for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, according to manager Thomas Tuchel. 

The PSG boss told reporters on Friday that the Brazil international will be in the squad for the first time this season for the match at the Parc des Princes.

"We have a big squad of players with character, talent and experience. Neymar is in the group, that is for sure. He can focus now. He needs to make his return as he is a PSG player, so he is in the squad for this one. It has not been easy for him in recent weeks, but that is life. We had the chance to speak on Thursday, but we are yet to speak today. My challenge is to speak with him about his position on the pitch when attacking and defending."

Tuchel was also asked about a possible hostile reception for Neymar from supporters and said while he "can understand the fans are not happy" with the Brazilian he "cannot influence their reaction, nor control the fans."

Supporters have been told anti-Neymar banners will not be tolerated, per Get French Football News:

Neymar has not featured for PSG this season after suffering an ankle ligament injury playing for Brazil in June. The injury kept him out of the 2019 Copa America.

The 27-year-old was also heavily linked with a move away from PSG in the summer and informed the club in July he wanted to leave after two seasons in the French capital, per Bryan Swanson at Sky Sports News.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said Neymar did "everything possible" to join the Spanish champions, but the club were unable to agree a deal with PSG:

Neymar has already been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in 2020:

The Brazilian will also have angered PSG fans by telling Oh My Goal his best memory as a footballer was Barcelona's 6-1 win over the French side in the Champions League:

The Brazilian will now stay with PSG until at least January and will need to win over supporters when he returns to the pitch.

Neymar has already impressed on his return to international action with Brazil, scoring and producing an assist in a 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia in Miami.

The PSG star also has form when it comes to taking on Strasbourg:

PSG will need Neymar to hit the ground running on Saturday, particularly as they are still without injured duo Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

The Brazilian can expect a frosty reception from the club's supporters, but they may be more forgiving if he can find his best form on the pitch.

Related

    Ronaldo Could Do Something Absolutely Remarkable

    Taking Ali Daei's international record wasn't supposed to be possible. CR7 is close and getting closer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Could Do Something Absolutely Remarkable

    Taking Ali Daei's international record wasn't supposed to be possible. CR7 is close and getting closer

    Barney Ronay
    via the Guardian

    Marcelino Explains Valencia Sacking

    Former coach 'absolutely sure' they fired him for winning the Copa del Rey 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marcelino Explains Valencia Sacking

    Former coach 'absolutely sure' they fired him for winning the Copa del Rey 🤔

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi a Serious Doubt for UCL Opener

    Valverde confirms Leo may not recover in time for Dortmund game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi a Serious Doubt for UCL Opener

    Valverde confirms Leo may not recover in time for Dortmund game

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    FIFA 20 Soundtrack Is Here 🔥

    J Balvin, GoldLink, BJ the Chicago Kid...EA just dropped a fire playlist 🎧

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    FIFA 20 Soundtrack Is Here 🔥

    J Balvin, GoldLink, BJ the Chicago Kid...EA just dropped a fire playlist 🎧

    Spotify
    via Spotify