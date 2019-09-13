Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2019September 13, 2019
- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Bayley vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)
- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualifications)
- AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander (United States Championship)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view will mark the first time in WWE history that the defending Raw tag team champions will also fight each other for the Universal Championship.
This show was originally meant to feature the finals of the King of the Ring tournament but WWE opted to push Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin back to Monday's Raw.
Let's take a look at the updates card, according to WWE.com:
Erik Beaston
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?
We saw Strowman turn heel as late as a year ago this time and it did not work. Rollins’ last heel turn resulted in him becoming the face of the company for over a year and thus, he would be a better fit to turn here.
Yes, the idea of a smaller heel vs. a giant babyface is a hard story to tell but it beats Rollins having to overcome yet another unstoppable villain after just doing so with Brock Lesnar for the last eight months.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire
Q: Bliss and Cross have been together for a few months now. Based on their chemistry, should WWE keep them together or break them up as soon as they eventually lose the tag titles? Why?
Keep them together. The alliance with Bliss has been great for Nikki Cross and has freshened Bliss up, too. They have great chemistry and more importantly, the tag team setting protects Bliss from the wear and tear, and potential concussions, singles competition inflicts.
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
Q: Which storyline has been more interesting, Orton vs. Kingston or Rollins vs. Strowman? Explain your answer.
Orton vs. Kingston by a mile. It’s not even close. The very real history between the WWE champion and The Viper has only enhanced what has been a strong, intense rivalry. Strowman vs, Rollins has next to no heat, is not a terribly interesting match, and on top of it all, has no real reason to exist in the first place.
Graham Matthews
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?
I don't think either man can afford to turn heel right now just because Raw is already stockpiled with bad guys, but of the two, Rollins would be the better choice. Strowman's last heel turn didn't work out too well, while we haven't seen Rollins run as a heel in over three years. He's been somewhat unlikable recently anyway, so it certainly wouldn't hurt.
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Which women’s title match are you looking forward to the most? Elaborate
Although both bouts should be excellent, Lynch vs. Banks has my vote, simply because it's the fresher match and has had the better build. We've seen Charlotte vs. Bayley countless times before on the main roster, but it's been years since Lynch and Banks last went one-on-one. It could very well steal the show.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire
Q: Bliss and Cross have been together for a few months now. Based on their chemistry, should WWE keep them together or break them up as soon as they eventually lose the tag titles? Why?
They might as well stick together for as long as they can, if only because there isn't much else for them to do if they aren't a team. Plus, WWE's women's tag division needs more teams and breaking them up once they drop the straps wouldn't help at all. I'm not sure many people are clamoring for a Bliss vs. Cross feud right now.
Kevin Berge
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?
Strowman makes more sense as a heel long term. Since he turned face, he has felt more like he was in the way of heels rising up the ranks rather than finding his own way to the top. He’s a popular giant, but he also feels more natural running down his opponents as the villain.
WWE has committed to Rollins, whether he’s ready or not, as a top face. No commitment has been made with The Monster Among Men. If he turns on The Architect then wins the Universal Championship, it would be the biggest moment of his career and make up for so many false starts.
The New Day vs. The Revival
Q: Pick a stipulation and explain why adding it to this match would make it more exciting.
This match has gotten personal quickly, so I’d make it a street fight. Make sure it’s still close to classic tag team wrestling but add extra brutality. It’s hard to believe after The Revival tried to sideline both Big E and Xavier that either man will be able to contain his anger enough to wrestle a normal match.
Giving them free rein to use weapons and fight into the crowd would allow the story to unfold more naturally. Especially on a night without a single stipulation match, New Day vs. Revival would stand out by being the one contest where both teams are willing to go extreme.
Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo
Q: Which 205 Live Superstar would you like to see moved to Raw or SmackDown?
Anthony Mango
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option?
Both would be a terrible option, but since Rollins has made it adamant that he wouldn't turn, having him be the one would be more interesting. Strowman's heel turn last year was a mistake and it wouldn't work now, either. At least Rollins would be a surprise, even if both should stay babyface.
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Q: Pick an established tag team that deserves a title shot more than Roode and Ziggler and explain why they would have been a better choice for this match.
The Viking Raiders came onto Raw as NXT champions and have decimated their opponents ever since. There's no reason why they shouldn't have been top contenders months ago. With their size, they also could have been more believable opponents to overcome Strowman and Rollins.
Bayley vs. Charlotte
Q: With Bayley’s recent turn, this is a heel vs. heel match. Should WWE add a babyface to make it a triple threat or is this story interesting enough without a hero?
Flair's in her hometown and has been more of a babyface lately by teaming up with Becky Lynch and not doing anything to rub the WWE Universe the wrong way since Bayley's turn. By default, Flair will be the babyface in this match, so there's no need to add anyone else to fill that role.
Donald Wood
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option?
With Rollins firmly set as one of the top babyface stars in WWE, the natural decision would be to turn Strowman heel at Clash of Champions. In the tag team championship match, Strowman could grow frustrated with Rollins’ inability to make the tag and he would eventually jump off the apron and abandon his partner.
Now betrayed, Rollins would take the loss and drop the titles, fueling even more animosity in their Universal Championship match.
Bayley vs. Charlotte
Q: With Bayley’s recent turn, this is a heel vs. heel match. Should WWE add a babyface to make it a triple threat or is this story interesting enough without a hero?
While it may not be obvious yet, Charlotte aligning with Becky Lynch in a tag team battle leading into the PPV is a subtle hint that she will be portraying a face in the SmackDown title match. Clash of Champions looks to be a showcase for Bayley and Sasha Banks, so Charlotte will be playing the face only to give Bayley heat and legitimize her title run.
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Q: Which women’s title match are you looking forward to the most?
From both a storytelling and an in-ring perspective, the more appealing match is Lynch vs. Banks. Following the highly anticipated returns in recent memory, Banks is one of the hottest commodities in wrestling going up against one of the most popular Superstars on the roster, regardless of gender. Add in the fact that both women are elite in-ring storytellers, and their Clash of Champions battle could steal the show.
Jeff J
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?
Strowman. It makes sense for him to misunderstand friendly fire and make the decision to cut losses and prepare for the world title match. Plus, if we take Seth down that road again, can he really be trusted as a face going forward?
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
Q: Which storyline has been more interesting, Orton vs. Kingston or Rollins vs. Strowman? Explain your answer.
Orton vs. Kingston because of their history. It directly ties into Kingston's 11-year journey to the WWE title with real-life situations amplified by the current angle. There’s lon- term payoff for old fans and an intriguing foundation for new ones. Plus Orton saying “stupid” repeatedly is hilarious.
The New Day vs. The Revival
Q: Pick a stipulation and explain why adding it to this match would make it more exciting.
Last Team Standing. Only because I’ve never seen that in a tag match. Their rivalry doesn’t warrant an extreme stipulation, but to have to knock both opponents out for 10 seconds and possibly make it an elimination match would be different.
Chris Mueller
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?
Strowman needs something to catapult him to the next level and being a babyface who dominates everyone just isn't working anymore. The Monster Among Men is in need of a boost and turning on Rollins would get him the heat he needs.
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
Q: What role do you see Daniel Bryan playing in this match?
Bryan is going to end up causing some kind of issue during this match that leads to Rowan picking up the biggest win of his career. It will probably come down to a misunderstanding between Bryan and Reigns to kickstart their feud while Rowan rides a wave of success into his next storyline.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
Q: Do you think The Miz will ever be back in the WWE title scene?
As much as I would love to see him win the title again, I do not see it happening. The Miz is one of the most consistent performers on the roster but like Ziggler, WWE seems to have moved past him to the next crop of Superstars. If The Miz does win the WWE Championship, it won't be in 2019.
Predictions
- Rollins (GM, KB, AM, EB, JJ, CM) vs. Strowman (DW: Bray Wyatt causes a no-contest finish)
- Rollins and Strowman (DW) vs. Roode and Ziggler (GM, KB, AM, EB, JJ, CM)
- Bayley (GM, KB, AM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Charlotte
- Lynch (KB, AM, JJ) vs. Banks (GM, EB, DW, CM)
- Bliss and Cross (GM, KB, AM, EB, DW, JJ) vs. Fire and Desire (CM)
- Kingston (KB, AM, DW) vs. Orton (GM, EB, JJ, CM)
- The New Day (GM, KB, AM, DW, JJ) vs. The Revival (EB, CM)
- Gulak (GM, KB, AM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Dorado vs. Carrillo
- Nakamura (GM, KB, EB, DW, JJ) vs. The Miz (AM, CM)
- Reigns (GM, AM, EB, DW, JJ) vs. Rowan (GM, CM)
- Styles (GM, KB, AM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Alexander (EB)
Each person's prediction will be represented by their initials next to the chosen Superstar's name.