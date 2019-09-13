Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Clash of Champions 2019

1 of 8

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Q: If one of these men were to turn heel on the other during their tag title bout, who would be the better option? Why?

We saw Strowman turn heel as late as a year ago this time and it did not work. Rollins’ last heel turn resulted in him becoming the face of the company for over a year and thus, he would be a better fit to turn here.

Yes, the idea of a smaller heel vs. a giant babyface is a hard story to tell but it beats Rollins having to overcome yet another unstoppable villain after just doing so with Brock Lesnar for the last eight months.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire

Q: Bliss and Cross have been together for a few months now. Based on their chemistry, should WWE keep them together or break them up as soon as they eventually lose the tag titles? Why?

Keep them together. The alliance with Bliss has been great for Nikki Cross and has freshened Bliss up, too. They have great chemistry and more importantly, the tag team setting protects Bliss from the wear and tear, and potential concussions, singles competition inflicts.

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Q: Which storyline has been more interesting, Orton vs. Kingston or Rollins vs. Strowman? Explain your answer.

Orton vs. Kingston by a mile. It’s not even close. The very real history between the WWE champion and The Viper has only enhanced what has been a strong, intense rivalry. Strowman vs, Rollins has next to no heat, is not a terribly interesting match, and on top of it all, has no real reason to exist in the first place.