Investigation Shows Texas Visiting Locker Room's AC Worked Despite LSU Complaint

Tim Warner/Getty Images

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron complained about the temperature in the visiting locker room at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium after LSU's 45-38 victory over Texas, so Longhorn athletics director Chris Del Conte sanctioned an internal review.

According to Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the review found that the air conditioning was working inside the visiting locker room and the average temperature was between 72 and 73 degrees.

According to the spreadsheets provided to Schlabach from Texas—which has monitoring systems inside the locker rooms—the temperature never went above 74.7 degrees.

Orgeron said that LSU brought its own cooling equipment after a Louisiana Tech coach told him the locker rooms had been very hot the week before.

"All I did was make sure we had air conditioners and blowers," he said. "We put air conditioners and blowers, I don't know about air conditioners but put blowers on the floor [of the locker room]. Saturday, it was fine, it was a little stuffy in there. Whether the air conditioner was on or not, I'm not sure."

He added that those cooling systems helped.

"It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there," Orgeron said. "[Louisiana Tech] didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."

Several LSU players suffered cramping during the win and had to be removed from the game, as the temperatures outside raised as high as 98 degrees. Orgeron added that LSU would administer more IVs during halftimes to avoid any issues with dehydration or cramping going forward.