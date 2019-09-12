Georgia Football Fans Plan 'Pink Out' to Honor Blake Anderson's Late Wife Wendy

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2019

Wendy Anderson, center, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, left, smiles after chatting with Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, rear, before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to host the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, the hometown fans are planning a tribute to honor the late wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson. 

On Aug. 19, Wendy Anderson died at the age of 49 after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. Blake Anderson took a temporary leave of absence from his team following his wife's death, but he returned to the sideline last week to help Arkansas State pull out a 43-17 victory over UNLV.

Now, the Red Wolves head to Athens, Georgia, where Bulldog Nation will hold a "pink out" in Wendy's memory:

Blake appreciated the thoughtful gesture:

He further expressed his appreciation to reporters, via ESPN's Mark Schlabach

"It's a completely genuine, classy gesture from people that don't know you. Very surprising and obviously very much appreciated. Just caught me off guard, to be honest with you. Teared me up. I wasn't expecting it, and extremely flattered and thankful for those folks and so many others that have stepped up in so many different ways."

Georgia and Arkansas State will be going head-to-head for a victory on the field, but the two sides will stand united against cancer.

