Alexis Sanchez on Romelu Lukaku: 'You Won't Find Anyone Else Like Him'

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez has talked up his team-mate Romelu Lukaku, suggesting the striker is a unique player in world football.

Lukaku was transferred by Manchester United to Inter in the summer, bringing an end to a two-year stint at Old Trafford. Later in the window, Sanchez followed the same path, albeit leaving the Red Devils to join the Milan giants on loan for the campaign.

Both players will be seeking to reinvigorate careers that had temporarily stalled in England, and Sanchez said he thinks Lukaku will be a big success, per ESPN (h/t Football Italia).

"You won't find anyone else like him, anywhere in the world," said the Chile international about the forward.

Sanchez also spoke about the duo's time at United and why he thought it was important for them to move on:

"Lukaku and I trained very well. But we needed to play more in games to get to our best. It wasn't the right time for us to be at Manchester. Too many changes. When you change that much, it's tough.

"I can feel the will here to achieve. This is why I'm here. That's why Romelu is here. Will it work? We will have a lot more to say about that at the end of the season."

Lukaku has managed to get off to a strong start at Inter, netting in the team's first two games of the Serie A season.

The former United and Everton star carried his strong club form into the international break, as he opened the scoring in the UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying win for Belgium over Scotland with an excellent goal:

The new Inter man has been prolific whenever he's donned his country's Red Devils jersey as of late:

The same could not have been said about him in United's Red Devils colours, as he failed to cement a place in the XI of Jose Mourinho and his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term:

The early signs are that Lukaku will rediscover his form at Inter. For Sanchez, getting back to his best may be much more of a challenge.

Before he transferred to Old Trafford in January 2018, the then-Arsenal man was regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League. It makes the manner in which he's slumped since that move all the more shocking.

Under Antonio Conte, you suspect Sanchez will get more chances than what he was given at United. If he does improve at the San Siro, Inter will be getting a terrific attacking addition:

For both Sanchez and Lukaku, Conte feels like an ideal manager. Not only does the Italian possess tactical acumen and flexibility, he's renowned as a fantastic motivator. That energy should light a fire under the two new additions.

As of yet, Sanchez hasn't made a competitive appearance for his new club. In a fresh environment and renewed focus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 30-year-old be a hit in Italy when he does eventually get on the field.