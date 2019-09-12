Mitch Kupchak: Kemba Walker Departure Won't Lead Hornets to Free-Agent Rebuild

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

After losing Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics in free agency, the Charlotte Hornets plan to rebuild with young players rather than try to land a top free agent, general manager Mitch Kupchak told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

"Free-agent signings, for us, are not something we need to concentrate on going forward. We're not going to get the 'Big Fish.' We have to create a culture where those kinds of players would want to come here. And, quite frankly, we're not there yet.

"For us to hoard cap room (for that purpose) is not in the best interest of the organization."

The Hornets did add Terry Rozier on a three-year, $57 million deal this offseason, although that came as part of a sign-and-trade with Boston.

Though the move was criticized, the coaching staff likes what Rozier could provide.

"He's going to set the tone for us as a leader, as a point guard, as a competitor every single night," head coach James Borrego said of Rozier.

It also doesn't change the team's strategy going forward to add talent while maintaining salary-cap flexibility.

"By and large, we're talking about building something through the draft and savvy trades," Kupchak said. "Hopefully make good decisions and not get in a spot where we're capped-out or have no youth and too many players who might be good enough to get you into the playoffs, but not advance.

Between Malik Monk, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, the Hornets already have some young talent, and Rozier is also only 25 years old. This team could potentially grow together into a legitimate playoff contender.

Still, Kupchak doesn't believe this will eventually lead to adding a big name in free agency.

"If there is a master plan, it is to transition from a team built around a superstar to a team built around our young players and a style of play."

The Hornets didn't use their mid-level exception this offseason and will go into the 2019-20 season with only a handful of veterans on the roster. Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams and Bismack Biyombo all take up a significant amount of cap space, but all three could be free agents next summer.