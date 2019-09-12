Odell Beckham Jr.: Gregg Williams Told Browns Players to 'Take Me Out'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters Thursday that he believes New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams teaches his players to hit dirty, and in 2017 he instructed Cleveland Browns players to take Beckham out during a preseason matchup.

Then playing for the New York Giants, Beckham suffered a high-ankle sprain in that game and later broke that same ankle in Week 5 of the regular season, ending his 2017 campaign. The two teams met again in the preseason in 2018. Williams was the defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2017-18.

