Odell Beckham Jr.: Gregg Williams Told Browns Players to 'Take Me Out'September 12, 2019
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters Thursday that he believes New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams teaches his players to hit dirty, and in 2017 he instructed Cleveland Browns players to take Beckham out during a preseason matchup.
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
#Browns Odell Beckham said he has to watch out for the dirty hits that #Jets Gregg Williams teaches
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
#Browns Odell Beckham says that dirty hit coached by Gregg Williams changed his life forever https://t.co/CIrWLDQN8f
Then playing for the New York Giants, Beckham suffered a high-ankle sprain in that game and later broke that same ankle in Week 5 of the regular season, ending his 2017 campaign. The two teams met again in the preseason in 2018. Williams was the defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2017-18.
