Odell Beckham Jr.: Gregg Williams Told Browns Players to 'Take Me Out'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is introduced as he runs out on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The flashy, fashionable wide receiver sported an expensive watch, worth over $250,000, during his debut Sunday. The NFL plans to speak with Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. about wearing a watch in games. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters Thursday that he believes New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams teaches his players to hit dirty, and in 2017 he instructed Cleveland Browns players to take Beckham out during a preseason matchup.

Then playing for the New York Giants, Beckham sufferedhigh-ankle sprain in that game and later broke that same ankle in Week 5 of the regular season, ending his 2017 campaign. The two teams met again in the preseason in 2018. Williams was the defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2017-18.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

