James Harden Sued for Alleged Damages Made to $30M Beverly Hills Mansion

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) stands on the court during the final seconds of Game 6 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. Golden State won 118-113, winning the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

A homeowner filed a lawsuit against Houston Rockets guard James Harden over damages that occurred when he rented a Beverley Hills mansion. 

TMZ Sports reported the owner, George Santopietro, said Harden paid $82,200 for a weeklong stay at the mansion, signing a rental agreement that said he could not have any more than seven guests. Santopietro said Harden had two parties during the weeklong stay that featured more than 15 people.

He is suing Harden for $300,000, the amount he typically charges for two parties at the $30 million mansion, along with punitive damages.

According to the report, Santopietro attempted to settle with Harden out of court but was rebuffed. He also said neighbors were upset and property damage occurred during the parties. Details on the damages were not made available.

Harden has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. 

