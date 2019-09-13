B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 3

0 of 8

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

On most Saturdays during the college football season, you should cancel all plans and just post up on the couch with pizza, beer and the remote controls for your multiple-screen setup. On those weekends, there's so much critical action that it's almost impossible to keep up with it all.

Unfortunately, this is not one of those Saturdays. Not only are there no AP Top 25 vs. AP Top 25 showdowns, but there is only one game (Iowa at Iowa State) in which both teams received at least five votes in this week's poll.

Translation: There are going to be an awful lot of blowouts.

But there's inevitably going to be a wild upset or two, and potentially boring college football is always much better than no college football at all.

To help you figure out what to expect, Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—joined forces to offer up predictions on the hottest burning questions, such as:

Will a single AP Top 25 team suffer a loss this week?

How badly are the nation's top five teams going to beat up on their inferior opponents?

Does West Virginia gain a single rushing yard against North Carolina State?

And will Trevor Lawrence finally get through a game without throwing a pick?

Our experts are on the case to let you know.