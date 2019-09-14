Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United will face a tricky outing when Premier League action resumes in Week 5, playing host to an in-form Leicester City squad.

Liverpool will host Newcastle United, and Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester City travel to Norwich, Tottenham Hotspur play host to Crystal Palace and Arsenal vist Watford.

Here is a look at the Week 5 schedule, complete with TV info and predictions.

Saturday, September 14

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle (BT Sport, NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Brighton 1-1 Burnley (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United 1-0 Southampton (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Spurs 2-0 Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolves 1-1 Chelsea (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Sports, NBC Sports)

Sunday, September 14

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton (Sky Sports, NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Watford 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Sports, NBC Sports)

Monday, September 15

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa 2-2 West Ham (Sky Sports, NBC Sports)

Live Stream Links: NBC Sports (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK), BT Sport (UK)

United face a major test in Week 5, when Leicester City come to Old Trafford hoping to continue their solid start to the season.

Per the Manchester Evening News, manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has a few things to worry about ahead of the clash:

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard dropped out of the international break with various knocks and ailments. It's unclear whether they'll play on Saturday and what type of form they will be in if they do.

United are winless in their last three outings, while the Foxes are riding a two-match win streak. They sit in third place in the standings, three points ahead of the Red Devils.

Wolves have missed their start to the season completely, with no wins yet in four matches. Chelsea couldn't have picked a beter time to face the UEFA Europa League hopefuls, but the Blues should remember what happened last time they visited Molineux Stadium:

The 2-1 loss in December of last year was followed by a draw in the return fixture.

Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to cruise to easy wins over Newcastle and Norwich, respectively.

The Magpies have found some form, picking up four points in their last two outings, but will have to overcome a significant talent-gap at Anfield. The Canaries have lost their last two outings.

Watford are currently the last-placed team, with just one point won from their four matches. Arsenal should cruise to an easy win on Sunday, their first in their last three tries.