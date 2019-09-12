Reports: Redskins RB Derrius Guice Would Miss 4-8 Weeks If He Undergoes Surgery

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is reportedly likely to undergo surgery on a torn right meniscus, which would presumably keep him out for at least one month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Guice is in Florida on Thursday to meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews and receive a second opinion. If he undergoes surgery, Schefter noted that Guice will likely miss six to eight weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Guice would miss four to six weeks, however.

Guice suffered the knee injury during the Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

After Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU, he suffered a torn ACL in his first preseason game, which forced him to miss the entire season.

He bounced back and was impressive enough during training camp to earn the starting nod in Week 1 against Philadelphia, and he finished with 18 yards on 10 rushes and three receptions for 20 yards before the knee injury knocked him out.

Since Guice is set to miss at least Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced Wednesday that Adrian Peterson will be the team's starting running back in Week 2.

Because of his inability to contribute on special teams, Peterson was inactive in Week 1. Instead, the Redskins utilized Guice, pass-catching back Chris Thompson and do-everything back Wendell Smallwood.

While Peterson is 34, he seemingly has plenty left in the tank. Washington signed him after Guice got hurt last season, and he rewarded the Redskins with 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, adding 20 receptions for 208 yards and a score.

It marked his eighth career 1,000-yard rushing season and first since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson has some limitations since he isn't a great receiver and has lost some of the speed that helped him build a Hall of Fame-caliber career, but he showed last season he can still be a workhorse.

The combination of Peterson and Thompson should give the Redskins decent production from the running back position while Guice is out, but they will still miss the all-around ability that he provides.

As for fantasy owners, Peterson should be added in all formats and viewed as a potential flex option, although his value takes a slight hit in point-per-reception leagues.