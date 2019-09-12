Look: Arsenal, 20-Year-Old Joe Willock Agree to Long-Term Contract

Look: Arsenal, 20-Year-Old Joe Willock Agree to Long-Term ContractSeptember 12, 2019
Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
The Gunners announced the 20-year-old had put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday with a statement on their official website.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: "Joe has progressed a lot in the last year. He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition. I’m looking forward to working with to help him develop further and fulfil his potential."
Goal's Charles Watts relayed further comments from technical director Edu:
Charles Watts @charles_watts
New contract for Joe Willock. Edu: “We’re delighted that Joe has committed his long-term future to us. “Bringing young players through from the academy is an important part of our approach and Joe’s progression is a good example for how we want to work in the future." https://t.co/ikR98NInDC
Football.London's James Benge reported the length of the deal:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Joe Willock has signed his new contract. As I understand it the deal is through to the end of the 2022/23 season, a richly deserved extension after a superb start to the season. https://t.co/Pt6J1YnNDt
Willock broke into the team during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge, making 11 appearances.
Emery handed him six games in the last campaign, in which he returned three goals.
Willock started the Gunners' first three Premier League matches this season against Newcastle United, Burnley and Liverpool before sitting out their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on the bench.
Benge was impressed with his showing against the Reds, despite Arsenal suffering a 3-1 defeat at Anfield:
James Benge @jamesbenge
This is quite some performance by Joe Willock so far. His direct running huge in getting Arsenal out of tight areas and building counters. Exceptional performance by the youngster.
The youngster is an energetic presence in midfield who looks to push forward and create chances for his team-mates or take them himself.
Willock possesses strong technique and defensive work rate, too, and following Aaron Ramsey's departure to Juventus, there's scope for him to nail down a place in the side.
With his long-term future secured, the Gunners will hope he can continue his impressive development in the coming years because he has the potential to be an important player for the side.
