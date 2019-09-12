Look: Arsenal, 20-Year-Old Joe Willock Agree to Long-Term Contract

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Gunners announced the 20-year-old had put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday with a statement on their official website.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: "Joe has progressed a lot in the last year. He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition. I’m looking forward to working with to help him develop further and fulfil his potential."

Goal's Charles Watts relayed further comments from technical director Edu:

Football.London's James Benge reported the length of the deal:

Willock broke into the team during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge, making 11 appearances.

Emery handed him six games in the last campaign, in which he returned three goals.

Willock started the Gunners' first three Premier League matches this season against Newcastle United, Burnley and Liverpool before sitting out their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on the bench.

Benge was impressed with his showing against the Reds, despite Arsenal suffering a 3-1 defeat at Anfield:

The youngster is an energetic presence in midfield who looks to push forward and create chances for his team-mates or take them himself.

Willock possesses strong technique and defensive work rate, too, and following Aaron Ramsey's departure to Juventus, there's scope for him to nail down a place in the side.

With his long-term future secured, the Gunners will hope he can continue his impressive development in the coming years because he has the potential to be an important player for the side.