2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa Co-Favorites After Week 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 11, 2019

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 07: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 70-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Former teammates Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are co-favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at 3-1 after Week 2, per Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting).

Hurts, now the Oklahoma quarterback after transferring from Alabama, has thrown six touchdowns and completed 82.9 percent of his passes through two games. He's also rushed for 223 yards and three scores. He's led No. 5 Oklahoma to 119 total points in wins over South Dakota and Houston.

Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide's signal-caller, has completed 76.4 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns while rushing for 48 yards and a score. No. 2 Alabama has scored 104 total points in its first two gameswins over Duke and New Mexico State.

Fresh off throwing for 471 yards and four touchdowns at No. 9 Texas, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself third at 4-1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who led the Tigers to last year's national championship win, lands fourth at 9-2 for the nation's top-ranked team.

Ohio State's Justin Fields, Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor round out the top seven. Fields and Ehlinger are at 11-1, and Taylor is 12-1.

An Oklahoma signal-caller and an Alabama quarterback finished in the top two of last year's voting, with the Sooners' Kyler Murray edging Tagovailoa.

Perhaps another OU vs. Bama showdown will occur again, but the early Heisman field is loaded with strong candidates. Still, chances are Hurts and Tagovailoa will be traveling to New York for the trophy presentation in December.

Related

    NCAA: Fair Pay to Play Act 'Unconstitutional'

    Board urges California government not to sign Bill 206

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA: Fair Pay to Play Act 'Unconstitutional'

    Board urges California government not to sign Bill 206

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ohio State Denied 'The' Trademark

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ohio State Denied 'The' Trademark

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Week 3 Predictions for Every Game 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Week 3 Predictions for Every Game 🔮

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside College GameDay's Choice to Come to Ames

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside College GameDay's Choice to Come to Ames

    Mike Hlas
    via The Gazette