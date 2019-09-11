Book Richardson Says He Paid Rawle Alkins' HS Coach $40K to Keep Him Eligible

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 11, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Emanuel Richardson exits the Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on October 10, 2017 in New York City. Several people associated with NCAA Basketball have been charged as part of a corruption ring. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former Arizona assistant men's basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson admitted to undercover federal agents that he sent $40,000 to a "high school coach" of ex-Arizona guard Rawle Alkins to alter his high-school transcript, therefore making him eligible to play for the Wildcats in the 2016-17 season. 

Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports broke the news about the Wildcats, who are the subject of an FBI probe and NCAA investigation amid allegations that players were paid to attend and play for Arizona.

Alkins played two seasons in Tuscon before entering the 2018 NBA Draft. He went undrafted but signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

