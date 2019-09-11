Updated WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card After Go-Home Raw, SmackDown

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Every title will be on the line Sunday night when Clash of Champions takes place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

History will also be made at the event, as Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will be the first Superstars to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships and face each other for the Universal Championship on the same card.

Additionally, the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, Raw Women's, SmackDown Women's, SmackDown Tag Team, Women's Tag Team and Cruiserweight titles will be up for grabs.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know, including the full match card, for Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

Clash of Champions Match Card

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan No Disqualification Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode for the Raw Tag Team Titles

New Day (c) vs. The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorada for the Cruiserweight Championship

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the United States Championship

Top Matches to Watch

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

While it may not be the best from an in-ring perspective, Rollins vs. Strowman for the Universal title is perhaps the card's most intriguing match because their Raw Tag Team title defense will have a significant impact on it.

Since the main focus is on the Universal Championship, it seems likely Rollins and Strowman will struggle to coexist, causing them to drop the tag titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. If that happens, it will add another wrinkle to their main event clash.

Rollins and Strowman have already had some disagreements during the build toward Clash of Champions, including during a 10-man tag team match in the main event of Raw when they struggled to get on the same page before they worked through it and picked up the win.

Coming off a huge victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Rollins is becoming known as a giant-slayer, which will serve him well against Strowman.

Even though Strowman isn't known for his in-ring work, Rollins tends to get the best out of his opponents, and he will have a big challenge on his hands Sunday.

Also, with The Fiend Bray Wyatt looming as the potential opponent for the winner at Hell in a Cell, major implications surround Sunday's match even beyond the Universal title.

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

While Rollins and Strowman figure to go on last at Clash of Champions, a strong case can be made for the Raw Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to occupy that spot.

Banks' return to WWE programming after four months away the night after SummerSlam was the biggest WWE story in recent memory, and she has remained in the spotlight since.

Sasha attacked Lynch with a chair upon reemerging, and she has rejoined forces with Bayley, aiding in Bayley's heel-turn in the process. With The Boss 'n' Hug Connection going strong, there is a good chance they could play a role in each other's matches.

It is somewhat difficult to envision Banks losing her first big match back, but with Hell in a Cell on the horizon, there is a possibility her match with Lynch could end in a disqualification to delay her title win.

At the same time, there would be value in giving Sasha the big victory and then possibly doing the rematch inside the cell—especially if Bayley interferes at Clash of Champions.

Regardless of the result, all eyes will be on Banks and Lynch, since there is a great deal of pressure on their shoulders to deliver a great match and live up to the lofty expectations that the WWE Universe has placed on them.

AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

It wasn't announced until Monday, but the United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander has a chance to steal the show at Clash of Champions.

Last week, Styles and the rest of The OC attacked Alexander out of frustration, which led to his falling short in his King of the Ring quarterfinal match against Baron Corbin. Alexander was out for revenge after that, and it led to a match on Raw.

The bout was interrupted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, which set the stage for a rematch with the U.S. title on the line at Clash of Champions.

It took Alexander some time to find his way after getting moved from the cruiserweight division to Raw, but he is becoming a staple on the red brand. Alexander proved he belonged during his series of matches against Drew McIntyre, and he seemingly always delivers from an in-ring perspective.

The same can be said for Styles, who is perhaps the best all-around wrestler in the world.

Matching Styles move for move would go a long way toward establishing Alexander as a top star, and since Styles doesn't need the United States Championship, it wouldn't be surprising to see Alexander leave with the title in tow.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).