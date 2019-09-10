WWE SmackDown: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 10

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

With just a few days remaining before Clash of Champions, SmackDown Live had mostly set the field of matches for the blue brand before the September 10 show.

Because of this, WWE felt comfortable spending some time celebrating the past in Madison Square Garden. The Undertaker promised to make his presence felt, and no one knew what he would have to say.

One match that had not been set was the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Elias was meant to face Chad Gable; however, an injury forced The Living Truth to pull out of the match. This left it up in the air what would happen with Gable.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton were both expected to be in the building before their personal WWE Championship clash, addressing their history together in MSG.

Before the other big match for SmackDown at Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns had one chance to respond to Erick Rowan's brutal attack on him last week.

This night did not have much to set up, but it did have the expectation of hype as the go-home show before a major WWE pay-per-view. It was important that the show made an impact.