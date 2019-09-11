The Best NBA Dunker at Every Position

1 of 5

Dennis Smith Jr. is a 21-year-old with two NBA seasons under his belt, and already his hops are legendary.

While his aerial explosions are surely the result of countless hours in the gym, it would almost be easier to buy a straight-from-Hollywood origin story. Say, for instance, if he was exposed to radioactive waste at an early age and gained the power of levitation, then his unreal dunk reel becomes more understandable.

That didn't happen, of course, but this did: Smith had an extra ligament in his knee that gave him Wolverine-esque recovery speed. In 2015, he tore his ACL. A few days after surgery, he was lifting weights. Within weeks, he was busy piercing the clouds.

"I had to slow him down," his father, Dennis Smith Sr., told Fox Sports' Aaron Torres. "He was dunking two weeks after he got out [of surgery]."

Smith sparked a viral wildfire on the 2017 predraft workout circuit by skying for a 48-inch vertical leap. He was in the dunk contest as a rookie, and while he somehow didn't escape the opening round, he hammered home the dunk of the night.

He has everything in his aerial arsenal and then some. His sky-walking alone can drop jaws, and then the way he punctuates his flights with power, grace or a combination of the two is what makes this position his.

That's no small feat, either, since De'Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and (when healthy) John Wall are all elite rim-punishers, too. (Ja Morant should quickly qualify as such as well.) But the quantity and quality of Smith's frequent flyer mileage are a cut above his fellow floor generals.