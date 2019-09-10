Twins' Byron Buxton Out for the Season with Shoulder Injury; Placed on 60-Day IL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Byron Buxton's injured shoulder will prevent him from playing for the Minnesota Twins again this season.

The Twins announced Tuesday that Buxton has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a dislocated joint in his left shoulder.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.