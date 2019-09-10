Twins' Byron Buxton Out for the Season with Shoulder Injury; Placed on 60-Day IL

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 01: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins looks on in the dugout against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Byron Buxton's injured shoulder will prevent him from playing for the Minnesota Twins again this season. 

The Twins announced Tuesday that Buxton has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a dislocated joint in his left shoulder. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

