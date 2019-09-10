Larry Brown Says He Hasn't 'Gotten Over' Team USA's 2004 Olympic Bronze Medal

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Larry Brown's disastrous run as head coach of Team USA during the 2004 Olympics still haunts the Basketball Hall of Famer.

While speaking to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Brown touched on the group he led that remains the only one not to win an Olympic gold medal since 1992.

"I still haven't gotten over that," Brown said, "and I'm sure [Gregg Popovich] hasn't, either."

Popovich, who is coaching the United States at the FIBA World Cup, was an assistant on Brown's Olympics staff 15 years ago.

Stein noted Popovich echoed Brown's sentiments, including telling the U.S. team at a meeting in August "that no loss with the San Antonio Spurs has ever stung him more than what happened in Greece."

The 2004 team's disappointing run helped spark the Redeem Team four years later, which was led by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul were the top players for Team USA in 2008. That group went 8-0 with a plus-223 scoring margin en route to the gold medal.

Since basketball became an Olympic sport in 1936, the United States has won 15 gold medals in 18 appearances with an overall record of 138-5.

The 5-3 record by the 2004 squad is the worst by any U.S. Olympic men's team. It's also the only time the Americans have lost more than one game in a single Olympics.