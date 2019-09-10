Larry Brown Says He Hasn't 'Gotten Over' Team USA's 2004 Olympic Bronze Medal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, SMU men's basketball head coach Larry Brown pauses after answering a question during a news conference on the SMU campus, in Dallas. Larry Brown says he is resigning as SMU's basketball coach, ending a four-year run during which the Mustangs made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993 and then were banned from postseason play last season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Larry Brown's disastrous run as head coach of Team USA during the 2004 Olympics still haunts the Basketball Hall of Famer.

While speaking to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Brown touched on the group he led that remains the only one not to win an Olympic gold medal since 1992.

"I still haven't gotten over that," Brown said, "and I'm sure [Gregg Popovich] hasn't, either."

Popovich, who is coaching the United States at the FIBA World Cup, was an assistant on Brown's Olympics staff 15 years ago.

Stein noted Popovich echoed Brown's sentiments, including telling the U.S. team at a meeting in August "that no loss with the San Antonio Spurs has ever stung him more than what happened in Greece."

The 2004 team's disappointing run helped spark the Redeem Team four years later, which was led by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul were the top players for Team USA in 2008. That group went 8-0 with a plus-223 scoring margin en route to the gold medal.

Since basketball became an Olympic sport in 1936, the United States has won 15 gold medals in 18 appearances with an overall record of 138-5.

The 5-3 record by the 2004 squad is the worst by any U.S. Olympic men's team. It's also the only time the Americans have lost more than one game in a single Olympics.

Related

    Kobe Thinks Dwight Will Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Help Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Thinks Dwight Will Do 'Whatever Is Necessary' to Help Lakers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Pledges $1M for Hurricane Relief in Bahamas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Pledges $1M for Hurricane Relief in Bahamas

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Unfiltered on Warriors, OKC Fans and More 👀

    🤔 Felt ‘different’ from rest of Dubs 😬 OKC fans created ‘toxic’ vibe 🤝 Kyrie is ‘best friend’ in NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Unfiltered on Warriors, OKC Fans and More 👀

    🤔 Felt ‘different’ from rest of Dubs 😬 OKC fans created ‘toxic’ vibe 🤝 Kyrie is ‘best friend’ in NBA

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Lakers Really Play AD at the 4?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Really Play AD at the 4?

    Alex Regla
    via Bleacher Report