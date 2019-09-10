Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence on Snubbing Kid in Giants Jersey: 'Suck It Up'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence defended his decision to pass on signing an autograph for a young fan in a New York Giants jersey after Dallas' 35-17 win over the G-Men on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

As seen in the following video, a child wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey attempted to get an autograph from Lawrence, but the two-time Pro Bowler kept walking and said, "Get the right jersey, son."

Lawrence took to Twitter on Tuesday to back up his actions:

The 27-year-old Lawrence has developed into one of the NFL's most dominant pass-rushers since the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Boise State.

He broke out in 2017 with a career-high 14.5 sacks and followed that up with 10.5 sacks last season. In Dallas' dominant win against the Giants, Lawrence finished with two tackles, a half-sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, quarterback Dak Prescott led the offense in decimating New York's defense, as he threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

Lawrence and the Cowboys will look to improve to 2-0 in Week 2 when they face the NFC East rival Washington Redskins on the road at FedExField.