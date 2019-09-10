Patriots Rumors: Marcus Cannon's Shoulder Injury Not Season-Ending or Long-Term

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly avoided disaster with regard to the shoulder injury that right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered during the team's 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the injury is not considered "season-ending or long-term in nature" after Cannon underwent tests Monday.

After Cannon exited late in Sunday night's win, starting left guard Joe Thuney moved to right tackle and finished the contest there.

While New England has the look of a team that could steamroll the competition en route to a second consecutive Super Bowl win this season, the offensive line may be their one area of weakness.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Pats made three trades for offensive linemen. Losing center David Andrews for the entire campaign due to blood clots was likely the catalyst for those moves.

Although there are some concerns regarding 2016 sixth-round pick Ted Karras as the starting center due to his lack of experience, the rest of the starting O-line is strong when healthy with Isaiah Wynn, Thuney, Shaq Mason and Cannon protecting quarterback Tom Brady from left to right.

The 31-year-old Cannon is a three-time Super Bowl champion who has been a regular starter for the Pats for the past five seasons after beginning his career as a swing lineman capable of playing tackle, guard or center.

Injuries have long been an issue for Cannon, though, as he missed nine games in 2017 (ankle) and sat out three games last season (calf, head).

New England is usually able to make up for the loss of its linemen, but its depth seems lacking this year. If Cannon misses some time, head coach Bill Belichick only has two viable options to consider.

He can move Thuney to right tackle and go with Jermaine Eluemunor at left guard after acquiring him and a sixth-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick last month. Eluemunor, who has just three career starts in three NFL seasons, replaced Thuney for eight snaps.

The other possibility would see Thuney stay at left guard and Korey Cunningham getting the nod at right tackle. Cunningham was inactive in Week 1, but he did start six games at tackle for the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Regardless of who starts at right tackle for the Patriots in Week 2, they shouldn't be in much danger since they opened as 19-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, per Caesars.