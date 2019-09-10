NBA Teams That Never Won It All but Won't Be Forgotten

1 of 5

1972-73 Boston Celtics

Record: 68-14

The best record in the storied history of the Boston Celtics surprisingly didn't come from a roster with Bill Russell, Larry Bird or Paul Pierce.

Instead, the 1972-73 Celtics were led by John Havlicek and Dave Cowen, racking up not only the most wins in Boston basketball history but also a total that ranks sixth all time.

Cowens was named league MVP after averaging 20.5 points, 16.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while Havlicek led the team with 23.8 points, adding in 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.



The Celtics were a powerhouse in the '60s thanks to Russell, and heading into the 1972-73 season they had won 11 championships in the past 16 years. Behind a 68-win regular season, it appeared title No. 12 was near.

After beating the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, the Celtics had to face a tough New York Knicks team in the Eastern Conference Finals that featured Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe, Willis Reed, Bill Bradley and Dave DeBusschere. New York was good but still finished 11 games behind Boston in the regular season.

In Game 3 of the series, Havlicek suffered a shoulder injury and was never the same. While he averaged 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists over the first three games, his averages plummeted to 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists after the injury.

The Knicks would go on to win the series in seven games, eventually defeating a Los Angeles Lakers team with Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA Finals.

2011-12 Chicago Bulls

Record: 50-16

While the 2010-11 Bulls won 62 games, their postseason ended in a gentleman's sweep by the Miami Heat in the East Finals. Derrick Rose had taken home MVP honors at the age of 22 years and six months, the youngest in league history to do so.

While Miami stole the headlines, the Bulls were the deeper overall team, had the league's MVP and carried some extra motivation heading into 2011-12.

Winning 50 of the team's 66 games in a lockout-shortened season was the equivalent of going 62-20 in a full year, a mark fueled by Rose's 21.8 points and 7.9 assists per game.



Chicago had a great supporting cast around its young star as well.

Luol Deng was one of the league's best two-way players, Carlos Boozer averaged 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and Joakim Noah had been named to an All-Defense team the season before. Rip Hamilton, Kyle Korver, Taj Gibson and a rookie named Jimmy Butler chipped in as well.

Chicago posted the league's second-best defense and was fifth overall in offense. Everything was set up for long-term success.

Unfortunately, Rose's body began failing him.

Already limited to 39 regular-season games, Rose tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2012 playoffs during a drive to the hoop. The Bulls were leading the Philadelphia 76ers by 12 at the time with just a minute and 22 seconds left, and Rose had already played over 37 total minutes. He shouldn't have even been in the game at that point.

Philly went on to win four of the next five games and the series, while Rose missed the entire 2012-13 season rehabbing his knee.