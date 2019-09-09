Video: Watch 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Hit AJ Styles with a Stunner at WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Try as he might, AJ Styles couldn't ruin Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman's contract signing this time around. He also caught a Stone Cold Stunner for his trouble.

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was on hand as Rollins and Strowman made their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions on Sunday official.

Styles and his fellow O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson arrived in an attempt to spoil the occasion. Rollins and Strowman neutralized Gallows and Anderson, while Styles quickly learned you don't turn your back on The Texas Rattlesnake.

Fans have long since abandoned any hope of Stone Cold stepping inside the ropes for one more match. His loss to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 was his last official singles bout.

But Monday showed Austin still has a little bit left in the tank.