Pete Carroll: Seahawks Inquired About Antonio Brown Before Patriots Signing

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots signed Antonio Brown after his surprise release from the Oakland Raiders, but they weren't the only team with interest.

Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that the Seattle Seahawks considered adding the All-Pro receiver.

"We were involved with that one, yeah," the head coach said on ESPN Radio 710, via Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today.

He added that his team will continually try to add talent whenever possible.

"You can always count on us to do that," Carroll said.

The aggressiveness paid off in a trade for Jadeveon Clowney before the start of the season, but the squad wasn't able to upgrade at receiver.

Brown has been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the past decade, earning seven Pro Bowl selections, but his off-field drama led to his release from the Raiders while also scaring off some teams on the open market.

However, the Seahawks were among those who remained interest, as ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported:

"Russell Wilson was kind of campaigning for him in Seattle because he worked with him in L.A. during the offseason," Mortensen said.

The Seahawks could also benefit from a No. 1 receiver after losing Doug Baldwin to retirement. Wilson completed only five passes to receivers in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals—four to rookie DK Metcalf and one to Tyler Lockett.

Seattle will move forward with these targets and likely stay on the lookout for more receiving help. Meanwhile, Brown will give the Patriots yet another weapon to make the defending Super Bowl champions even more dangerous in 2019.