Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman: Who Is the Better Choice to Be WWE's Top Star?

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman might be enjoying their time as Raw tag team champions, but on Sunday at Clash of Champions, they will step into the ring as opponents for the Universal Championship.

Even though Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston have a more interesting storyline going over on SmackDown for the WWE title, Rollins and Strowman will still likely close the pay-per-view in the main event.

The Monster Among Men and The Beastslayer each have a valid claim to being one of the top draws in WWE, but most fans only consider one person to be the true leader of the promotion.

That role has fallen to Superstars such as Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena and Roman Reigns in the past. They are the face of the brand and expected to put the most butts in seats every night.

Rollins and Strowman have their upsides, but in the mind of most WWE fans, and to steal a phrase from Highlander, there can be only one.

Let's take a look at each Superstar's best attributes to determine who should be WWE's top star.

Braun Strowman

When it comes to Strowman, he fits with the image people used to have of pro wrestlers. He is a massive human being with a bodybuilder's physique and an intimidating look.

The Monster Among Men would have fit right in with all of the biggest stars of the 1980s. He even has his signature "Get these hands" catchphrase just like everyone did back then.

His power also gives WWE the ability to create segments nobody else could pull off like the time he flipped over an ambulance with Reigns inside or when he tore a Ford Mustang apart with his bare hands.

His height makes him a giant, his strength makes him a powerhouse and his surprising speed makes him a bulldozer when he starts running around the ring.

As far as his mic skills go, Strowman has never been the kind of Superstar you expect to deliver a 10-minute promo to open a show. He usually says a few sentences before yelling his catchphrase at whoever is dumb enough to stand across the ring from him.

It's easy to book a guy like The Monster to be unstoppable, but WWE has managed to keep him interesting despite never winning a top singles title with the company.

Seth Rollins

Rollins has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. Let's take a quick look at his laundry list of accomplishments:

Four-time world champion

Five-time tag champion

Two-time intercontinental champion

Former U.S. champion

Mr. Money in the Bank 2014

Royal Rumble winner 2019

First NXT champion

If he stopped wrestling tomorrow, he would already have a better resume than a lot of people who worked in this industry twice as long.

The Beastslayer might not be a powerhouse like Strowman, but he does possess a lot of hidden strength that allows him to do things like putting guys who are bigger than him in a powerbomb position and running them across the ring to throw them into a turnbuckle.

When it comes to mic skills, Rollins is miles ahead of Strowman simply because he can carry a long segment by himself or with a rival. WWE likes its promos and expects its world champion to open Raw or SmackDown almost every week.

Strowman's entire wrestling career has taken place in WWE while Rollins worked for several promotions before signing with the company. As Tyler Black, he won over indie fans around the world with his exciting in-ring style.

He appeals to every demographic and that is the kind of valuable marketability management wants in a top star. If you can't make the kids cheer just as loud as the adults, you aren't going to draw as much money. It's that simple.

Who is the Better Choice?

Realistically, you could build a brand around either one of these guys. Strowman and Rollins appeal to a wide range of fans for completely different reasons.

However, if forced to choose, Rollins is the clear winner here. He is the guy you can send to Good Morning America or ESPN for an interview and expect him to be witty and affable. Strowman would just intimidate whoever he was talking to.

Luckily, today's WWE is different from past decades. It no longer relies on just one person to carry the product while everyone else plays a supporting role. Management knows fans will like different people for different reasons, hence why we have so many championships floating around.

The Beastslayer has the look, the skill and the popularity to be this generation's standout performer. If he were to leave WWE for some reason, every promotion would be in a bidding war over his services.

Who do you think fits the bill of being a top star better, Rollins or Strowman?