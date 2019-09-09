Ed Orgeron: LSU's Locker Room at Texas Didn't Have Air Conditioning

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LSU football not only had to battle a tough team on the road Saturday, but it also had to survive a hot locker room without air conditioning.

Head coach Ed Orgeron explained the situation Monday following his team's impressive 45-38 win over Texas.

"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it," Orgeron told reporters, via The Advocate. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there."

Numerous LSU players dealt with cramps and other injuries during the game, which had a game-time temperature of 98 degrees, but Orgeron didn't blame the locker room. He instead suggested that players could use more IVs at halftime in the future.

Texas earned a 45-14 win in Week 1 over Louisiana Tech, a squad that was apparently unprepared for the lack of air conditioning. The Longhorns have two more home games in September against Rice and Oklahoma State, programs that should now take precautions for the road trip to Austin.