Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wants to Be DPOY, 1st Team All-Defense with LeBron

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have major aspirations for the 2019-20 season. Title aspirations.

But to get there, Davis wants to lock down on the defensive end and become both the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Defensive Team selection. And he wants teammate LeBron James on the All-Defensive Team too, as he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"I want to be Defensive Player of the Year. I think if I'm able to do that, I can help this team win. The offensive end will come around, but defensively, I want to hold myself, teammates, including LeBron, accountable in order for us to take on the challenge of being the best we can defensively. In doing so, we'll have a good chance of winning every night. I want to make sure me and LeBron are on the All-Defensive Team. And for me personally, I just want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. If we're able to hold teams under 100 [points], which is probably unrealistic but it should be our goal, I think we'll have a shot at winning the title."

